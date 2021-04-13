Ashworth found guilty in Clarksville murder trial

Damien Ashworth of Buffalo Junction was charged with the 2019 murder of Anthony Raekwon Roberts of Clarksville. Ashworth’s trial began on Monday, April 5 at the Mecklenburg County Circuit Courthouse before Judge S. Anderson Nelson and a jury of six men and six women.
Ashworth and his then girlfriend, Hayleigh Hylton, allegedly left the scene after Ashworth shot Roberts four times on the side of the road as he was walking to his home in Clarksville. Anthony Raekwon Roberts was transported to Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital in South Boston where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Charges against Ashworth include first degree murder, second degree murder, conspiracy to maliciously commit a shooting, shooting in the commission of a felony, conspiracy to commit capital murder, non-capital murder, attempted capital murder, three counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting a firearm from a vehicle, malicious assault, shooting into an occupied building, malicious wounding, and shooting in a public place.
Hayleigh Hylton is charged with accessory after the fact to second degree murder and is scheduled to appear in court on May 17.
Speaking on his own behalf, Ashworth claimed that he was acting in self defense. Commonwealth’s Attorney Allen Nash was the lead prosecutor on the case with Barry Montgomery representing Ashworth. The trial lasted three and a half days.
On Friday, April 9, after a six hour deliberation, the jury found Ashworth guilty of second degree murder, felony homicide, aggravated malicious wounding, shooting from within a vehicle, discharging a firearm in a public place, wounding during commission of a felony, use of a firearm while committing aggravated wounding, and use of a firearm while committing murder.
Ashworth was a juvenile at the time the murder was committed and will be sentenced by Judge Nelson on July 23 instead of a jury.
