SHVFD warns against distracted driving, 3 vehicles struck in a week

The South Hill Volunteer Fire Department responded to multiple motor vehicle accidents, caused by distracted driving, on Interstate 85 in the past week.
In a March 31 Facebook post, the agency explained that while responding to the initial call, more near misses occurred on scene as two tractor trailers struck the guardrails.
“Please remember to slow down and move over if you see an emergency vehicle.”
Distracted driving affects a persons ability to react to a changing environment or emergency situation. There are three types of distracted driving as identified by the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles; visual, cognitive, and manual.
During visual distraction, drivers' eyes are off the road, such as looking at a billboard or the dashboard. A driver's hand is off the wheel during manual distraction, such as eating or handling an object. Cognitive distraction poses the highest risk because the driver's mind is off driving.
While leading causes of distracted driving accidents in Virginia are adjusting the radio and talking with passengers, texting while driving continues to inch closer to the top of the list.
“Young distracted drivers are even more susceptible. Inexperience in handling or controlling a vehicle during an emergency situation combined with distracted driving puts them at greater risk of a crash. More young people are involved in distracted driving crashes than any other age group.”
As of January 1, 2021, Virginia law prohibits drivers from holding cell phones or any other wireless communication devices while driving except in a driver emergency or the vehicle is lawfully parked or stopped.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.