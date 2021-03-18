Pet of the Week: Buckaroo

Buckaroo is 2-3 years old, 34 lbs., dynamic, has unique dazzling looks and is so smart and into his people. He really wants an owner to love, play and lookout for. He trains himself on whomever he's with, just waiting for the next command. Buckaroo will make someone a wonderful, loyal companion, ready to go at a moments notice wherever you are. He is energetic and LOVES kids to play and run around with. He is excitable & cocky though, with a huge personality, wanting all the limelight for himself so has been testy with other dogs here. He would be best as the only dog in the household. One on one with people, he is a delight- very engaged and a lover. Buckaroo has a docked or bobbed tail, common with some Feists. He looks to be part or all Feist, which look sort of like a larger version of a Jack Russell Terrier. They are intelligent, vocal, curious and eager to please, but not overly hyper. However, they are active and do require a good amount of exercise. They like to chase balls and toys, but also small prey like squirrels and rabbits, so a household with hamsters, small cats, toy breed dogs, etc. would not be good. They become very bonded to owners and Buckaroo wants to meet whoever that is NOW! Buckaroo is HW negative, vaccinated, neutered and ready for adoption. The donation to adopt is $150. Call (434) 374-8076, or email lakecountryspca@yahoo.com for adoption info. Visit LCSPCA at 11764 Hwy. 15, Clarksville, VA 23927 Mon-Sat. from 12-4 pm.
