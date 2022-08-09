Town Councilperson Ben Taylor made the motion, at the Monday night Town Council meeting, that fellow Councilperson Shep Moss be required to turn over all documents, photos, etc. related to the document disposal issue under the Freedom of Information Act. A second came from Joseph Taylor. With little discussion the Council voted in favor of the motion with Honeycutt, Graham, and Moss voting no.
Taylor made a second motion to refer the “matters of Mr. Moss’s behavior, in allegedly trespassing and removing documents from the Town’s possession, to the police and the Commonwealth’s Attorney". Again, the motion was seconded by Joseph Taylor.
Gavin Honeycutt called the situation unfortunate and said that it was not about who took the photos but about what the Council was presented. “The truth was not told in my opinion. There were pieces of the puzzle that were left out and in my opinion this is nothing more than a witch hunt. I remember Mr. Ben Taylor at a previous meeting accusing the fire department of doing this. In opinion this has nothing to with what happened. We were lied to. We were told someone was there the whole time and then found out otherwise. It’s unfortunate that it has to be carried out in this manner in the public. It’s unfortunate that Councilman Taylor is going after individuals when the real person to blame here, in my opinion, was the one that gave us misinformation and you’re not willing to take a stand there. It’s just unfortunate and I think the community as a whole knows that. It’s just shameful and an embarrassment.”
Shep Moss said that he just wants the citizens of South Hill and Ward 3 to know that he has worked really hard to stand up for transparency and tried to get the community the truth. “This is a nuclear personal attack as was described to me. My job has even been threatened by someone, I believe to be a sitting Council member, sending a letter to my current employer. This is nothing more than a diversion and a ploy to cover up lies and misinformation that was given to the citizens and this Council and if this Council decides to double down or even triple down on what’s been said then we’ll just play that game. Everything that I have done has been in good faith. It has been with intentions of bettering this Town but sometimes you have to take a stand, put your big boy britches on and stand up for yourself. This is an absolute embarrassment but when you have Council members who are not seeking reelection and have been here too long, this is what you get. Council will vote how they want but I stand behind my actions. My actions were created by lies told by our Town Manager and I will not stop fighting for transparency, honesty, and proof for the citizens of this Town regardless of how this vote goes. I’m not going anywhere.”
Ben Taylor responded by saying that Moss had no right to go on Town property and remove documents. “There’s no difference in coming in here [Town Hall] and rummaging through a waste can looking for something, rummaging through a file cabinet. That doesn’t give him transparency rights. He went on property that he had no business going on and took out documents that had names on it. He says he turned them all in.”
He then asked Moss directly if he had turned them all in. Moss responded, “If you have anymore questions for you will hear from my attorney.”
“He’s admitted going onto posted property, no trespassing property, and taking documents that do not belong to him. It’s illegal,” said Taylor.
An audience member then stood up and asked why the documents were on the property anyway and that the finger is being pointed at the wrong person. Before Mayor Marion could calm the audience there were several comments about the matter being ridiculous with one person calling Ben Taylor worthless and another asking “What are you all doing?”
Taylor continued, “Councilman Moss does not understand the legality of taking care of government documents. Public documents.”
“You can not go out here just because you think something is wrong and access pubic documents. You can’t do it. You do it under the guise of I’m being a good guy and I don’t agree with this,” said Taylor.
Honeycutt said that he drives down the Rocky Branch Road where the Town Wastewater Treatment Plant is located and, until the situation occurred, there was never a no trespassing sign on the property. “We were also told by a Town official that all of the documents were burned. Everything was destroyed. We find out that that was not the truth. Again this is about the continual lies and misinformation that is given to this Council. I have problem with that. It’s not right. And until [the truth is told] maybe the community at large won’t be angry. Maybe these builders wouldn’t be angry. The citizens are ready to see us move forward. They are clearly speaking in the streets. They are tired. The old guard is gone. They are ready to see this town grow but in order for that to happen you have to tell the truth. Spit on me but don’t lie to me and that’s what had happened in my 18 months on this Council. I told Mr. Callis when I first came on that had a trust issue with him and that I hoped to bridge that gap. It hasn’t happened in 18 months. I’m not saying that he hasn’t done a good job or been a good steward of our money; he has.”
Honeycutt said that Taylor was, once again publicly attacking another town official, referring to Taylor’s attempt to censure Mayor Marion in the past. “If his citizens that he represents had a problem with him doing that, let them attack him. They’re the only ones who can get him out of office. This is nothing more than a smear campaign by you because you’re on your way out and it’s just unfortunate. I really thought more of you than that and I think 98% of the public will see this as a lame attack on a citizen and it’s sad.”
Joseph Taylor said that the goal should be “equal treatment of all under the law”. He said that the Council’s Code of Ethics requires all citizens and Council to abide by the laws of the Town and “through that the laws of the Commonwealth”. Taylor continued by saying that Moss admitted to entering the site and removing documents, which were presented to the Town attorney at the July meeting by Moss. “That is not in controversy. It is not debatable. It is by his admission.”
Taylor said, “We as Town Council members are not empowered to remove documents. We must follow the rules. This is not merely a matter of trespassing. It may be a matter of larceny."
He referred to VA code 18.2-107 which states, “If any person steal or fraudulently secrete or destroy a public record or part thereof, including a microphotographic copy thereof, he shall, if the offense be not embraced by § 18.2-472 be guilty of a Class 6 felony.”
“The motion that has been presented today is for a referral to the police for investigation and possible prosecution for this or any other crime. I do not take this lightly. It is a solemn, serious allegation. I am not a prosecutor. I do not know if Mr. Moss would be charged or even convicted but as a public official knowing the laws of the Commonwealth I am obliged to follow the law and to ignore it would be essentially breaking it.”
Mike Moody said that he was in favor of finding out who said what and who did what under the Freedom of Information Act but he would in no way support Ben Taylor’s motion to refer the matter to the police. “I don’t think it’s the correct way to pursue this matter.”
Moss said that since 9/11 individuals have been told if you see something, say something. “Now certain members of this Council want to persecute [individuals] for doing, in my opinion, what their civic duty calls for. We have multiple times attacked our fire department and falsely accused them of taking photographs. Where does this stop? It should stop with the person who is responsible to this Council and the citizens of this town to make sure that these things are done properly. To make sure that the information reported to us is accurate.”
After a comment from Town Attorney Estes, Honeycutt reminded the public that there was no sign on the fence at the property indicating no trespassing until after the questions were raised about the site.
Moody then asked Kim Callis when the sign was put on the property to which he replied, “I can’t answer that without first asking staff”.
Callis continued, “We’ve never had an issue with people going to the that site until now other than authorized Town employees.” He said that he mentioned the situation to the Town Attorney and was asked if there was a no trespassing sign on the property. Callis told him there was not and was advised to put one there.
Callis said that one thing he wanted to make clear is everything that was shared with Council was, to his knowledge, true. “Everything that I have shared with you I believed to be the truth. I have no reason to lie about anything. What has been shared with you is what was explained to me period. So that needs to be clear right now.”
After closing the discussion the motion from Taylor to refer the matter to the police and Commonwealth Attorney was denied with Moody, Graham, Feggins-Boone, Moss, and Honeycutt voting against. Ben and Joseph Taylor were the only yes votes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.