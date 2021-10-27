VSP investigating fatal crash on HWY. 47

On Friday, October 22 at 7:51 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 47 just north of Draper Road.
According to VSP Public Relations Coordinator, Shelby Crouch, a 2018 Kensworth tractor-trailer was traveling north when it ran off the right side of the road into a ditch before striking a utility pole.
Shady W. Bennett, 58, of Edenton, N.C., was driving the tractor-trailer and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. A medical emergency is being investigated as a contributing factor to the crash. The accident currently remains under investigation.
