New obstetrician is a native Spanish speaker

Miguel Vega-Gilormini, M.D., of Chester, was hired as VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s new obstetrician and gynecologist. With 30 years of experience in the field, including in rural hospitals, he understands the unique challenges we face and is looking forward to getting to know the community.
“My biggest priority is to listen to my patients,” Vega said. “You won’t see me typing away on a computer. You’ll have my full attention.”
Originally from Puerto Rico, Vega earned his medical degree from the Universidad Central del Caribe in Bayamón, Puerto Rico. He completed a residency in obstetrics and gynecology from Ponce Regional Hospital in Ponce, Puerto Rico and is board certified in both medical fields. Currently, Vega is a fellow of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the American College of Surgeons.
Language can sometimes be a barrier for members of the Hispanic community when trying to access health care. In the past, some patients have had to rely on a computer or family member to translate while speaking with a doctor. Vega hopes to break some of these barriers for South Hill residents, as he is bilingual and a native Spanish speaker. “There are a lot of cultural differences that make translation difficult using a computer,” he said.
He also speaks English fluently, having lived in the United States for eight years.
Vega is married and has a large family, with six children and a dog. Two of his adult children are doctors, including one dentist who was recently accepted into the residency program at the VCU School of Dentistry. Vega has many interests including fly fishing, sailing, skiing, and grilling. He also spends a lot of time caring for his parents who just moved to the area.
To make an appointment with Dr. Vega, call (434) 584-5567. He sees patients in the C.A.R.E. Building located at 1755 N. Mecklenburg Avenue in South Hill.
