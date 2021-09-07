Discount Furniture Center played sponsor and host to the Steak Cookoff Association on Saturday, Sept. 4 on the front lawn of the store located on Peebles Street in South Hill.
The Steak Cookoff Association hosts events all over the world. SCA representative Don Harwell first learned about the group after competing in a cookoff in Germany.
Harwell, said that there were 40 teams signed up to cook in the competition. There were four different categories for each team to cook in. The steak A competition, the steak B competition, the hamburger competition, and the margarita competition. The winner in each division would be invited to cook in the world championship.
First place spots in each of the steak cookoffs was $1000 with the winners of the hamburger and margarita competitions receiving a $250 prize. Cash prizes for the steak competition were handed out down from 2nd to 10th place. 11th place winners received a Meadow Creek SK23 steak grill provided by Discount Furniture Center.
The steaks, provided by Furr’s Deli of Bracey, were selected by the teams prior to the start of the competition and were exactly 1 3/16 inches in thickness, thanks to a precise steak cutter used by Robert Furr.
Teams were given 30 seconds to select their steak or the judge would make the selection for them. “All of the cooks were very pleased with the steak selection,” said Discount Furniture Store owner Ernie Thompson.
Live entertainment was provided by the Dukes of Haggard band from lunchtime until the end of the event.
Thompson says that he was thrilled with the success of the event and though nothing official has been planned, he hopes to host another cookoff in the future.
If you are interested in participating, judging, or attending any future Steak Cookoff Association events visit www.steakcookoffs.com for information and event locations.
