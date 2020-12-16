Park View Middle has some farewell fun for the holidays

Park View Middle School is always buzzing with fun but as the holidays draw near, a rivalry appears! For the last three years, Elfina, the holiday-loving Elf, and Angel, the gothic holiday-dreading doll find new ways each day to prank each other and surprise the students. Each day, Elfina and Angel’s antics bring smiles and laughter to the students and staff as everyone tries to find them and see what they are up to.  Just this week, Elfina was placed in a “do not return” envelope addressed to the North Pole and the next day, Angel found herself taped to an “ugly Christmas sweater”. Their rivalry was going strong when they found out that their fun was going to be coming to an early end due to schools shutting down for health safety.  So, for the grand finale, Angel found a way to kidnap the principal of Park View Middle School, Mr. Jonathan Dixon! She tied him up and placed him in the school showcase for all to see. She even left a survey that asked the students “Is Mr. Dixon Naughty or Nice”. When Elfina found out, she rushed to his rescue and immediately tried to free him of his abductor.  Fun and laughter were shared by all, making the last day at school for 2020 a memorable one! As for the result of Mr. Dixon’s kidnapping, Elfina freed him and the students deemed him “nice”. Even though their time was cut short, have no fear, Angel and Elfina will be back next year! (Giving them plenty of extra time to devise their next prank!)