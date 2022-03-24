Rotary welcomed author and historian at recent meeting

The South Hill Rotary Club welcomed Dr. John Cameron, historian author and expert on confederate history as guest speaker recently. John gave an interesting explanation for the true motivations behind confederate soldiers volunteering and fighting in the civil war. Most soldiers were poor and they didnt own property or slaves and earned only $1.50 per day as laborers. They volunteered because they were promised a short, mostly bloodless war, offered food and lodging and a $50 bonus to sign up so it seemed like a good way to get more money. Later, after the Ft. Sumter attack, people joined to be heroic and defend their homes and families from the invading northerners. Many soldiers later deserted and returned home. As the war continued, food was scarce and casualties were great and most soldiers only remained to support their brothers in arms and to stand with them in the war. Pictured: Program Chairperson Charles Wright, John Cameron and Club President Lynn Ellis. (Lisa Clary Photo)