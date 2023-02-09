Volunteers with Upper Room Ministries in South Hill presented a check to Steve Carroll, Founder & Director of Volunteers For Christ last week. Started in 2001, Volunteers For Christ, Inc. is now celebrating over 20 years serving Mecklenburg County, Virginia. VFC is a local outreach ministry that demonstrates the love of Christ to needy individuals & families through its hands-on home repair ministry. It is organized and operated exclusively for charitable purposes and is recognized by the IRS under section 501(c)(3) as a charitable organization. All contributions as such are tax deductible. Volunteers For Christ, Inc. operates from contributions and donations from churches, organizations, businesses and individuals who wish to help others in need. Pictured: Volunteers Katherine Crutchfield, Debbe Creamer, Carolyn Jones, Steve Carroll with Volunteers for Christ and Gary Creamer with Upper Room.
Upper Room makes monetary donation to Volunteers for Christ
