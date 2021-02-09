Furr’s raise over $30K for Kallam family

Robert and Tammy Furr, Owner’s and Operator’s of Furr’s Deli and Dogs in Bracey, started a Boston Butt fundraiser in an effort to provide financial relief to the Kallam family.
Phillip Kallam was injured in a single vehicle accident earlier in the year that left him with a need for physical therapy at a facility in Georgia. Understanding the financial toll that this unexpected expense can have on a family, the Furr’s decided to sell 100 Boston Butts but never expected the number to grow as rapidly as it did.
Quickly the number grew to 400 butts at $40 each. In the next two weeks the Kallam family will be presented with a check for over $30,000. If you are interested in donating please send checks to P.O. Box 314 Bracey, Va. 23919 in care of Furr’s Deli.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.