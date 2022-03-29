The School Board met in a special session on Thursday, March 24 to hear from the public on the upcoming 2022/2023 Fiscal Year Budget.
While no one was present to speak, Wanda Bailey did read an email that she received regarding the 5% salary increase for employees. The email questioned whether or not employees who submit time sheets for part time hourly work, including teachers and others paid on an hourly basis for such work as summer school and after school remediation, would be receiving the raise as well.
Superintendent Paul Nichols responded, “That is correct that was put in the email for question. We are holding to the goal of having a 5% increase plus STEP this year. I would add that there are some areas where persons who are paid on an hourly basis now will be getting an increase because the hourly minimum wage is higher than it was when we first started and we have that cleared in the budget.”
Nichols said that specific situations related to the remedial and other programs are brought up to the Board for pay rate consideration. He also said that those programs were impacted by the federal CARES Act money that has been coming in.
“So we do not currently have specific increases associated with those components but we will continue to keep the Board and all persons updated as we move through with those items.”
Due to a delay in voting on a state budget at the General Assembly, staff had been unable to finalize next year’s numbers but Nichols said that they have every reason to think that what they have put in place is something that they would “be comfortable taking to the Board of Supervisors”.
Recently Governor Youngkin called the General Assembly back into special session with the understanding that a budget needed to be decided on.
Board member Glenn Edwards pointed out that there was no additional local funding requested this year that would raise taxes. “I think it’s important for the School Board to let the public know that we are very frugal with the money and it’s well spent so therefore we do not need to add local funding.”
Nichols added, “The way that we have looked from the information from the state so far is we’re of the understanding that we can look at the 5% raise plus STEP for our employees and also assume the cost of health insurance increase, which, thankfully, is only .6% moving forward so neither of those will cause any increases, as Mr. Edwards has said, in what we’re looking at going forward.”
