Sadler Signs With Randolph-Macon College

On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, Brunswick Academy Senior Naomi Rose Sadler signed her official letter of intent to continue her softball career at Randolph-Macon College. Naomi is the daughter of Hermie (BA Class of ‘87) and Angie Sadler of Emporia.
During her softball career at Brunswick Academy, Naomi has been awarded VCC Player of the Year, 1st Team All Conference (for 2 years), 1st Team All State, 2nd Team All State, Sportsmanship, Most Improved and Coaches’ Award. Naomi is also a V.I.S.A.A three Sport Athlete and Brunswick Academy Senior Athlete of the Year for ‘20-’21. Besides Softball, she is a member of the Varsity cheerleading squad and plays Volleyball and Basketball. Naomi’s academic career has been just as impressive as her athletic career, she is a member of the National Honor Society and will be a 2021 Brunswick Academy Honor Graduate.
Brunswick Academy is very proud of Naomi and we can’t wait to watch her continue her academic and softball career at Randolph-Macon College.
