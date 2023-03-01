SHVFD takes “Move Over” campaign to Va. Beach

“What an honor to showcase our #moveover prop at the Virginia Fire Rescue Conference.” This project is one very special to the department. Months ago, a SHVFD truck was struck while responding to a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 85. They were very lucky that everyone got to go home to their families because of proper planning, training and policies to protect their first responders. The display also features a banner in memory of LT. Brad Clark as he paid the ultimate sacrifice doing what he loved. A special thanks to the members, businesses and citizens who support the agency. (SHVFD photo)