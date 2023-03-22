VSP investigating Wightman Rd. crash

At 4:35 p.m. on Monday, March 20, Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Wightman Rd. a half-mile east of Highway 47.
A 1998 Acura Integra was traveling east on Wightman Rd. when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
The driver, Keymon F. Davis, 23, was uninjured in the crash. He was wearing a seatbelt.
A two-year-old female passenger died at the scene. She was in a child safety seat.
The crash remains under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.