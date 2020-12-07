Airplane makes emergency landing in South Boston

An airplane made an emergency landing Sunday night on U.S. 501 in South Boston.
The plane's right wing was damaged after striking a mailbox, but no one was injured, WSET first reported.
Only one person was on board at the time of the crash.
Virginia State Police officials said the landing was necessitated by a problem with the plane's fuel pump.
The emergency landing is under investigation by both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.