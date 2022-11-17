Rotary wins big at Foundation Awards

The South Hill Rotary Club was the recipient of several awards at the 7600 Foundation Awards Banquet over the weekend. Foundation Chairperson Randy Cash accepted thee 2021-2022 award recognition from District Governor Debbie Wall. The club received awards for 100%  club participation  for contributing  to the Rotary Foundation and 100% EREY (Every Rotarian, Every Year) for $100 per capita given to the annual fund.