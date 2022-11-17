Rotary wins big at Foundation Awards

The South Hill Rotary Club was the recipient of several awards at the 7600 Foundation Awards Banquet over the weekend. Foundation Chairperson Randy Cash accepted thee 2021-2022 award recognition from District Governor Debbie Wall. The club received awards for 100% club participation for contributing to the Rotary Foundation and 100% EREY (Every Rotarian, Every Year) for $100 per capita given to the annual fund.
Most Popular
Articles
- VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital Announces New President
- STATE CHAMPIONS!!!; Vikings Capture Crown with 35-20 Victory
- Newcomers take seats in close Town Council race; Moody lead Ward II polls while Feggins-Boone holds Ward I
- Hemp Developer to open new headquarters in Mecklenburg County
- Newcomers take seats in close Town Council race; Moody leads Ward II race while Feggins-Boone holds Ward I
- Taylor proposes reducing parking spot time limits at Town Hall; Lists town staff safety and traffic control as reasons for change
- Masons win distinguished award at annual ceremony
- Local woman makes business dreams come true
- Eagles Edge Bulldogs 18-13 in Regional Quarters
- Fiber optic cable project to change traffic patterns over next few months
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.