Pet of the Week: Raylynn

Raylynn is an absolute gem! She is very chill and LOVING and gets along with adults, kids and other dogs. She seems to be housebroken. Despite having to wait long hours between shift workers to be let outside, her pen is never soiled. This Bully breed girl came to LCSPCA in August of 2020 at age 3 years & 49 lbs. as a transfer from co. animal control. The staff there said she was just too sweet to end up on death row. Raylynn needed some fixing up though. Since then, she has been vaccinated and treated for lymes & heartworm, and on 1/26/21 she will be spayed and have a benign growth on one paw removed. It's been a long road for Raylynn being at 2 different shelters and waiting months to catch someone's eye, but despite this, she's always bright and cheery with tail wagging. She runs to the front of her pen or the fence outside to greet anything with a pulse that passes by. When just hanging out, Raylynn is quiet, not hyper, or the type to bark a lot though and she lounges on her cot. This adorable white & brown beauty with the silly spots and patches will make someone a wonderful, loyal companion. We hope an adopter will give Raylynn the chance at a good life in this next leg of her journey, off the streets, and away from the kennel wire and concrete of shelter walls. Let's soon see a happy tails after pic of Raylynn on somebody's couch! Call (434) 374-8076 or email lakecountryspca@yahoo.com about adoption. Visit LCSPCA at 11764 Highway. 15, Clarksville, VA Mon-Sat. from 12-4 pm.
