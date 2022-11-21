Town officials are presented with Seafood Festival tickets

Jimmy Keith Crowder of the Shriners’ Club presented Mayor Dean Marion, Town Manager Kim Callis, and Director of Municipal Services C.J. Dean with tickets to the 39th Annual Seafood Festival. The event will take place on Wednesday, December 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Golden Leaf Warehouse on the corner of Country Lane and Raines Street in South Hill. Tickets are $45 a piece and all net proceeds benefit the Shriners’ Children’s Hospitals. (Jami Snead/ Editor)
