On December 30, South Hill resident Phillip Kallam was involved in a terrible accident that resulted in an extensive hospital stay. Kallam was driving his 2002 Ford Ranger northbound on Goodes Ferry Road when he lost control in a curve causing him to drive off of the right side of the road. According to State Police reports, Kallam overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to come back into the roadway, cross the centerline, and run off the left side of the highway where the Ranger struck a tree and overturned.
Mr. Kallam was transported by med flight to Chippenham Hospital in Richmond for treatment of serious injuries.
Many community members and businesses have started fundraisers to help the Kallam family through this financially trying time. Recently, Robert and Tammy Furr, owners and operators of Furr’s Deli in Bracey, decided to host a Boston Butt Sale to assist the Kallam’s with funding for Phillip’s rehabilitation treatments at a facility in Georgia. Initially there were 100 butts purchased to be cooked on February 6 but with an outpouring of support the count is now over 300.
Butts are being sold at $40 each. Robert Furr said in a Facebook post, “Yes that price is high but Phillip would stand in line to buy one to help any of you. I ask you to open your hearts.”
All proceeds from the fundraiser will go directly to Phillip’s wife Nikki, who has been right by his side for the entirety of his hospital stay. “We pray that Nikki will be in Georgia only a few weeks or less and that our friend will be home with his family soon.”
The Furr family has had help along the way from local residents and business owners. Robert issued a thank you on social media to Keith King, Diane Morris, and Chris Bullock for loaning more cookers to the cause. Ernie Thompson of Discount Furniture Center offered to help cover the cost of the butts and Murlo Paper Products in LaCrosse has volunteered to foil wrap the butts. Furr also says that his food reps, Kim Harper and Janice Allgood, are working to find the best possible deal.
“We’re going to be very close to handing over $8,000 to a man who would be the first to help any of us.” If you are interested in purchasing a Boston butt to help the Kallam please contact Tammy Furr at 434-865-0114. Only cash payments will be accepted. Volunteers are needed to help with the cook on February 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.