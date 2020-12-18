Clarksville Elem. receives a special visitor

Clarksville Elementary School had a special visitor this week - Sparkle, an Elf on the shelf. She is shown here encouraging students to read. Her personal preference was a book on the holidays of course.
Most Popular
Articles
- Fire and Rescue responding to accident with entrapment on I-85
- Brunswick crash claims life
- Graham fills Ward 2 seat on South Hill Town Council
- PV Hoops Coach Was Also a Dragons’ Standout
- Lake Gaston couple searching for missing dog with history of escape
- Park View Middle has some farewell fun for the holidays
- Senior Athlete Profiles: Shakiah Chavis
- Sheriff's Office donates face masks to Clarksville Elem.
- Mrs. Anna Smith Robinson
- First Shipments of COVID-19 Vaccine to Virginia
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 22
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.