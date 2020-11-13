South Hill Chamber of Commerce Announces $200,000 Increase to Matching Gift Card Program

The South Hill Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that an additional $200,000 will be added to the South Hill Zone in Round Three of the Mecklenburg Gift Card Match Program, thanks to an allocation of CARES Act funding for the Town of South Hill and approved by the Mecklenburg Country CARES Act committee.
The program, first launched in May of this year, is designed to support small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic by offering a dollar-for-dollar match on gift cards purchased through the online store to any for-profit, locally-owned, non-franchise, retail, restaurant or service-based business located in Mecklenburg County.
The first round was funded by special allocations made through the towns and the county tourism department and included $22,000 in matching gift funds. When combined with vouchers purchased by consumers, $44,000 was put into the hands of local businesses at a time when it was needed most.
The second round of funding was provided via CARES Act funding in the amount of $100,000 resulting in an additional $200,000 benefitting local businesses & consumers.
South Hill Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shannon Lambert commented, “The South Hill Chamber is absolutely thrilled to be able to increase funding to directly and positively impact our business community. In discussing the logistics of implementing this funding into the next round of the program, I learned that allocating the monies via our Chamber was actually suggested by Mecklenburg Country CARES Act Committee members, and that the full committee was in complete support of this allocation. The Chamber is so appreciative of this allocated funding. We are delighted that at the completion of the next round of the Matching Gift Card Program, nearly $750,000 will have been distributed to our local business community. This is a program that started as “Chambers in Action” as a sincere desire from the South Hill, Clarksville, and Chase City Chambers of Commerce, and Mecklenburg County Tourism, to assist and support local businesses during a very challenging time. This is an example of the wonderful good that can come from working together to benefit all!”
The Chase City, Clarksville and South Hill Chambers of Commerce remain unified in this effort and will be working together with businesses and consumers when the next round opens at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, when consumers can begin shopping online at www.shoplocalvga.com.
The South Hill Chamber of Commerce is a 501(c)(6) organization, led by a passionate and active Board of Directors. With a robust and involved membership, the South Hill Chamber is a driving force of economic development and community support in the region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.