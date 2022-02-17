Expansion and improvement on Old Cox Road is underway. However, property acquisitions are needed in order to widen the roads. Mecklenburg County hired the Timmons Group as consulting engineers for the project; Russel Slayton states that so far, the group has been working hard and have done a,“very good job voluntarily acquiring all the properties… but inevitably there are some that can’t be [acquired]. The party’s unknown or their whereabouts are unknown and so forth.
“In order for this project to go forward, the county’s got to acquire all of the property interest, and the county has the power to acquire property by condemnations,” he continued. The Timmons Group narrowed down the search for property owners to all but three parcels for which they cannot for whatever reason reach a voluntary agreement.
The Supes voted unanimously to authorize the condemnation of property rights in this case for parts of the three parcels.
Robin Jones presented the FY22 Audit before the Board. She stated, “The audit went well…The opinion on the audit was unmodified, which means it was a clean opinion. We found no material weaknesses, no significant deficiencies, and y’all qualify as a low-risk auditee because you’ve had a clean opinion for the last three years so we reported no matters to any of the state agencies or the federal agencies.”
Jones highlighted that the cash position at the end of the year was 81 million dollars, a strong cash position. Total assets were 259 million, total debt around 125 million; “of course, that includes a lot of the new school construction,” she stated. Total net position for the county was 123 million.
“Your total revenue on the governmental fund was 118 million. Your total expenditures 109 [million] giving the county a net change in balance of around 9 million dollars,” she shared.
The Southside Center for Violence Prevention (SCVP) continues to provide free and confidential services—such as counseling, crisis intervention, advocacy & accompaniment, education, resources and referrals, and shelter—to victims of dating and domestic and sexual violence in the Southside Virginia area.
In 2021, SCVP served five individuals from Mecklenburg County, providing a net total of 260 shelter stays. Additionally, they are one of only three shelters in the state of Virginia that houses animals in addition to their families.
David Lipscomb provided the Board with an update on EMPOWER’s VATI Grant. The backbone for the project has been completed. Lipscomb stated, “we already have the foundation to build out this Universal Service Plan that VATI sought.”
EMPOWER is looking at offering at least 100 megabits per second(mbps) to every home. Lipscomb explained that streaming videos on one TV—which is the most demanding internet network activity—typically takes around 10mbps. EMPOWER’s lowest offered plan provides an 50mbps service for $69.95/month.
He also shared that the highest offered plan is 1 Gigabit per second (Gbps, equivalent to 1,000mbps) but that their systems can easily add up to 10Gbps thanks to hardware they already have in stock and available for customers.
Lipscomb advised anyone interested in EMPOWER’s service to visit their website at empowermec.net. They have a map that shows where fiber will be available in the county, and another separate map to show where people have expressed interest and where they can potentially expand service in the coming years.
He shared that their next steps are as follows: “SPDC will sign the agreement with VATI, and we think that’ll be done in about the next 60 days…Before that…we’re working with our Owners Engineer to lay out the zones. There’s about 30 zones that are out there across Mecklenburg County and the remaining project area. We’ll set up 30 zones and then we’ll begin to set out a timeline for those. The next step will be to go out and set up an RFP for contractors to come and bid on those 30 zones. That’s what we’re working on with the Owners Engineer as we speak.”
Piedmont Court Services also presented an update at February’s Board meeting. Jackie Townes—who has been with them since 1988 and boasts 19 years as a probation officer and almost 15 years as the program director—noted that they have seen an increase in fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine usage in the county.
COVID, as with most other businesses and nonprofits—has presented them with unique challenges. Townes stated, “when the county closes down, we have to shut our doors and limit the exposure to COVID. So, we can’t see our clients like we normally do and we see overdoses.” However, PCS has managed to continue seeing higher risk offenders; ones who, “we know are using drugs,” and have continued to see them while putting forth extra precautions.
PCS also does work with pre-trial; “those people that are arrested, and we supervise them until they actually go to trial.” PCS has taken statistics from their pre-trial cases and shared with the board that the public safety rate is 78%. This rate is calculated by the number of offenders on pre-trial who make it to trial without a new arrest. Their appearance rate, which is the number of individuals who do not abscond and actually make it to trial is 95%. Their compliance rate, which is the number of offenders that get to trial without violating their court conditions, is 80%. Overall, Mecklenburg County has good numbers.
Piedmont Court Services serves about 500 individuals in Mecklenburg County annually, and the typical supervision period is anywhere from three months to about twelve months.
Board member Charles Jones asked, “What would you say is the percentage of people that go on probation for these misdemeanors that violate their probation?”
Mrs. Townes responded that she thinks that percentage is about 26%. Additionally, the recidivism rate—the percentage of people who come back through the system within three years—is around 30%.
The Board also issued a resolution honor Mrs. Bell for celebrating her 108th birthday on January 29, 2022. Mrs. Virginia Estelle Phillips Bell is a lifelong member of the North View Baptist Church, where she remained an active member until moving to Pine View. She was known for both the care she gave her family and all those of the North View Community and her yard work and beautiful flowers.
