Police looking for suspect who escaped custody

On 5/4/22 SHPD units responded to the VCU / CMH emergency room. Upon arrival, contact was made with 34 year old male victim who was suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The investigation lead officers and detectives to the Groom School Apartments located at 1050 Plank Rd. Multiple items of evidence were collected from the area and it was determined that the victim was shot on 5/3/22 inside the apartments. Gary Robert Johnson, II., age 34 of South Hill, was arrested in connection with this crime and transported to Meherrin River Regional Jail in Alberta. Before entering the jail Johnson was able to slip at least one of his hands free from his handcuffs and escaped into the woods behind the jail. Units from South Hill Police Department, Meherrin River Regional Jail, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Department, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Department, Virginia State Police, and Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Department surrounded the area and participated in a manhunt that was unsuccessful. Mr. Johnson is still at large. He is described as a black male, 5’11”, 160 lbs. with multiple tattoos on his face and neck and shiny dental jewelry. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, grey jogger pants, a black stocking cap, and tan Nike Air Force shoes with shiny, gold accents. Attached is the most recent photo of Mr. Johnson. If you see this individual or have any information on his whereabouts, do not approach and please call 911.
