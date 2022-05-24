At 1 a.m. on Thursday, May 19, on duty South Hill Police Corporal Fleming overheard three to four gunshots when conducting regular business checks in the East Atlantic and Hammer Street area. Additional units were called in to assist and began searching for the source of the gunfire.
A short time later, SHPD was advised by Mecklenburg County Dispatchers that an off duty Virginia State Trooper was checking on several suspicious individuals seen outside of his residence on Northington Street. According to Police Chief Stuart Bowen, these are believed to be the shots that Fleming heard when on patrol.
According to a press release from the SHPD, as he approached the subjects one of them began firing shots in his direction before he could identify himself as a law enforcement officer. SHPD officers and Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Deputies immediately responded to that location and established a search perimeter. The state trooper was not injured in the shooting.
Corporal Fleming located one subject, Ja’Kai Simmons, in the woods off E. Ferrell Street. Corporal Fleming started to give commands to the subject, but he ran deeper into the woods.
No law enforcement officers returned fire during the course of the shootings.
A Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s K-9 team was deployed, which resulted in the discovery of several pieces of evidence to include a 9mm handgun.
Simmons, 22, of South Hill, was located later Thursday morning at an apartment on Powell Drive.
He was taken into custody without incident. SHPD has charged him with, Possessing a firearm by a convicted felon with additional charges pending. He was transported to Meherrin River Regional Jail.
On Saturday, May 21, South Hill Police units responded to a shots fired call on East Ferrell Street in South Hill. One officer, close to the area, arrived on scene moments later and found an adult male in the road suffering from gunshot wounds. Life saving first aid was immediately administered by officers until rescue arrived on scene. The victim was transported to VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill with serious injuries but was expected to live.
The victim and an unnamed witness gave details about a white SUV or truck that drove past them when they were walking near Planters Woods Apartments. The vehicle allegedly stopped and one or more subjects began firing shots at them.
“Detectives have collected numerous pieces of evidence, conducted interviews, and developed suspects.”
According to Police Chief Bowen, there are rumors that these two shooting incidents are connected but nothing “solid” has been found to prove this.
SHPD is still looking for the other individuals connected to both of these incidents. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the SHPD at 434-447-3104 or Mecklenburg County Crime Solvers at 1-877-676-8477.
