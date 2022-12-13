Local Law Enforcement Officers from Mecklenburg, Lunenburg, and Brunswick County participated in the annual Cops and Kids Christmas program. Every year the local chapter of the Federal Order of Police hosts the event with the help of donations and sponsorships.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longtime educator and School Board member passes at 56
- Annual Cops and Kids success
- Lady Phoenix Drop a Heartbreaker in Home Opener
- Mecklenburg Wrestlers Go 3-0 in Home Debut
- Decorating contest winners announced
- New obstetrician is a native Spanish speaker
- Phoenix Fall at LCA
- Longtime County leader passes at 78
- Bobby Ray “Bob” Martin
- Local group partners with Pizza Hut and Amazon Smile to preserve memory of Historically Black Schools
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.