SHOPS celebrating hometown heroes

The SHOPS of South Hill are kicking off a Hometown Heroes promotion to celebrate local first responders, teachers, nurses, and linemen who have gotten us through the winter storms and COVID-19 pandemic over the past year.
Simply walk in to any SHOP of South Hill from May 1 until May 15 to nominate someone that you think deserves a special recognition and receive a free gift bag provided by the SHOPS. Nominees will be drawn for prizes and gifts, a community spotlight, and feature stories in the South Hill Enterprise. For a complete list of participating locations visit www.shopsofsouthhill.com.
The SHOPS of South Hill Committee has remained active throughout the pandemic teaming up with the South Hill Chamber of to form a partnership dedicated to bringing revenue back into our local small businesses.
The “Gift Card Match” program was established by “Chambers In Action” which includes the South Hill, Chase City, and Clarksville Chambers along with Mecklenburg Tourism,to build an online shop where Gift Certificates to local businesses are sold. The program was open to all locally owned, for-profit, non-franchise, retail, restaurant and service-based businesses located in Mecklenburg County. For each $20 purchase, the customer received a $40 gift certificate to be redeemed when they choose. The business received that $40 at the time of purchase.
The “Our Door to Yours” promotion during Governor Northam’s statewide “non essential” businesses shutdown was the first of many ideas. The program was based on a delivery system in which local volunteers would make at home deliveries from a local business directly to the customer.
Be sure to look out for more upcoming promotions from the SHOPS of South Hill coming soon and remember to shop local.
