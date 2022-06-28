As part of the Southside Regional Public Service Authority’s Solid Waste Management Plan each of the three localities—Charlotte, Halifax, and Mecklenburg—are required to hold a public hearing.
County Administrator Wayne Carter states that the draft is fairly consistent with the existing plan. There is still over 45 years worth of capacity left in the landfill with the current sectioning. As is, each locality is allowed their own section and may do whatever they want with recycling.
Currently, Mecklenburg County only recycles tires and metal at the landfill, but citizens can also recycle newspaper, cardboard and aluminum cans by visiting one of the eight drop-off locations in the county.
Wayne stated that, “we have no markets for any of the other recycling.” He shared that as is, recycling in Mecklenburg is labor-intensive because people throw newspaper or aluminum cans into the recycling bin with non-recyclable plastic bags and strings that must be picked out before they can be recycled.
He also stated that the county lost most of their work-release prison laborers during COVID: “We had six work release employees [before COVID]; we’re lucky if we have one now…the inmates no longer want to work. They would rather stay inside and do nothing and not have to pay restitution. That’s how we used to get them years ago with restitution for child support, alimony, things like that or they wanted to make some money when they got out. So we don’t have that luxury anymore so it's very limited as to what we can do.”
Terri Mewborn of Clarksville sent Carter a letter in opposition to the amendment, citing that it, “lists no specific actions for recycling,” and expresses that scheduling of any such item will only be done after a member expresses interest. She continues, “at a minimum, there should be a specific action item for all SRPSA members to actively solicit citizens’ views and input on recycling challenges and options.”
Mewborn gave further comment at the Board meeting. She shared that recycling cardboard should be commended, but “of all the things you can recycle, those things degrade by themselves over time. It’s plastic that’s the big problem.”
She also expressed that in her opinion the county would benefit from standardizing recycling countywide rather than letting each locality handle the process completely differently.
She ended by asking the Board to consider putting an action item in to solicit input from the community before agreeing to the amendment.
Vice Chairman Glanzy Spain gave the motion to adopt the amendment as presented. The Board agreed unanimously to adopt it, 8-0. Boardmember Tom Tanner was absent from the meeting.
The Board also reviewed preliminary drawings for the Goode Bank Building Expansion. Baxter Bailey—the architect from Baxter Bailey and Associates who is designing the expansion—said that his design was developed, “to be very respectful of the streetscape and the scale of things in Boydton.” The expansion will be built using the same or similar materials so that the original building and the expansion look cohesive.
The new project will feature a glass passage connecting the original building and the new expansion, increased security both at the reception area and the current access points, and double the office space for the county administration.
At their last meeting, the Planning Commission determined that the proposed Finneywood Solar Project—located along Highway 49 near Chase City—is in compliance with the Comp Plan.
County Attorney Russell Slayton advised the Supervisors to defer the vote until July; in his opinion, the Board needs the time to review the report they received the Thursday before.
Boardmember Jim Jennings put forth the motion to defer the vote; the Board agreed unanimously to hold the vote until they have reviewed the report. Boardmember Tanner was absent from the day’s proceedings.
