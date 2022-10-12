Tozzi earns Eagle Scout ranking

The South Hill Presbyterian Church and Scouts BSA Troop 7400 are proud to announce that Jonathan Tozzi has recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Jonathan is the third scout from Troop 7400 to earn the Eagle Scout rank this year.
