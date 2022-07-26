Through The Home Depot foundation, our South Hill Home Depot helped a local Veteran repair his home over the weekend.
Home Depot Project Coordinator Laurie Beth Clark found a non-profit called Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) Mid-Atlantic Chapter in Richmond and immediately things started to fall into place.
“I was in contact with Executive Director Ivan Schwartz. The same day that I called Ivan for the first time, and told him about the project that we were planning to do for our town, he told me that he had just spoken with a Veteran that lives in South Hill that was in need of home repairs. It couldn't have been more perfect and meant to be,” said Clark.
The Veteran that they chose to help is Chris Bacon of South Hill. Bacon served in the Vietnam War beginning in 1966 when he enlisted in the United States Army. By April of 1967 he was shipped to Vietnam to fight for his country where, just one year later, he was injured in a land mine explosion. His home was in need of exterior repairs including new facial boards along the roof and trim along the foundation of the home.
Clark and Tim Moseley, Home Depot Supervisor and Lead Construction for the Project, went to Bacon’s home several months ago to assess what could be done to help.
“After the grant was approved, we started gathering all materials needed to complete the project. I reached out to our service providers and asked if they would be willing to send one or two volunteers to help with our project for our local Veteran,” said Clark.
They immediately received help from Donna and Pat at the Southside Rescue Squad, Brandon, John, Jimmy, Noah, Grady, and Sean of the South Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and extra volunteers Chris and Tony. Home Depot Volunteers included Laurie Beth, Coordinator, Tim, Construction Leader, Suzi, Store Manager, Denise, Chester Store Manager, Amanda L., Amanda C., Michael, Kysha, and Shelly. South Hill Police Chief Stuart Bowen also stopped by to chat with Bacon.
“The South Hill Home Depot reached out to me and wanted to know if we could send a few volunteers to assist a veteran right here in our community. Without hesitation, I immediately responded to them that we would be very happy to do so. We are in the business of protecting life, limb and property and love an opportunity to go out in the community and spend time lending a helping hand. Supporting service members and military families is the right thing to do. After all that they have sacrificed, after all that they have been willing to give for both this nation and their local communities, it is crucial to pay it forward, to give more than thanks, and to support the military and their families wherever and whenever they may need us,” said Fire Chief Michael Vaughn.
The Home Depot Foundation was created to help improve the lives of U.S. Veterans.
Since 2011, the Foundation has invested more than $400 million in veteran causes and improved more than 50,000 veteran homes and facilities.
“When the pandemic hit, The Home Depot immediately had to stop all community activities. But luckily, we are past that stage, and are now able to get back out into our community and do what we love to do best: Give Back. It's one of our core values. We are excited to see what kind of project we will work on next,” said Clark.
