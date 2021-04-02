Purposeful Journey, a non-profit organization aimed at enriching the youth of Chase City, opened doors on Wednesday, March 24. The organization boasts a recording studio and podcast room, PJ’s music hall, PJ’s Cafe, as well as a photo studio and space for kids to use as they need at its location of 404 North Main Street next to the Estes Center.
Dwight Ashe, Purposeful Journey’s founder, has been working toward this goal for 7 to 8 years. In 2013 he and one of his biggest supporters—Mrs. Kaprisha Hargrove from Save Our Future, Inc.—were both looking for a community basketball league in Chase City. There wasn’t one established, so the two teamed up to host their own. As Dallas Weston wrote in his 2019 article, “The program was an instant success with kids from around the community turning out in big numbers. It was the start of something big.”
Dwight says that since their beginning in 2013, they have seen kids go off to join the military, go to college, and even go on to continue playing basketball. While not every child they have helped has been a success story, he’s proud of each and every one of them.
Several County officials, including mayor Alden Fahringer who has been an avid supporter of Ashe’s, were in attendance at the opening ceremony. Delegate Tommy Wright also came down to help them cut the ribbon and mark this achievement for Chase City.
Alden Fahringer gave his own speech explaining what he’s seen from the organization thus far and what he hopes to see in future; “What they’re really about is helping the youth with mental health issues, with social issues, with giving them the tools they need to grow up and thrive…They provide them with the mental health resources, life coaching and life skills that they need and make a difference in their life. It’s not just for the kids as well; it’s for the parents. They have resources there for them to help them be better parents. They’re a wonderful asset to the community, and this is just one more step—and a huge one at that—for them to be able to make even more of an impact than they already have.”
Purposeful Journey is dedicated to helping those kids that fall through the cracks of critical organizations meant to help those in need. It aims to set up kid’s that usually don’t receive help because they’re deemed not as worse off as they could be. Purposeful Journey wants to provide for the kids that haven’t felt seen by those in positions to help them succeed and wants to set them up for a successful present and future. As Dwight Ashe offered, “I’m creating a space—a safe space, an educational space, a recreational space—where they can always get help.”
Ashe highlighted some of his key helpers such as Alden Fahringer, his backbone—Mrs. Hargrove, Ronald Hall of Hall and Hall’s Drumming Enterprise, Mr. Tucker from Just Wings in Chase City and many others who were there for the opening and have been there all along the way. As he stated in his opening speech, “I’m trying to provide entertainment, education, recreation, and unity.”
Purposeful Journey will be operating from 6:00a.m. to 2:00p.m. beginning tomorrow. PJ’s Cafe inside is open for the public. Purposeful Journey is a nonprofit organization. If you would like to aid Purposeful Journey in their goal of providing better opportunities for the kids of not just Chase City, but Mecklenburg County, Dwight Ashe can be reached at either (434) 547-7750, the Purposeful Journey Facebook Page, or his email at purposefuljourney2019@gmail.com.
