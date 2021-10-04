Non-emergency care without an appointment
SDI Productions

We offer on-demand virtual urgent clinic visits to adults in Virginia from 8 a.m. to

11 p.m., daily. No appointment is required. All virtual visits with VCU Health

System providers are conducted online from the comfort of your home using a

smartphone, tablet or computer. To download our app and get started, visit

vcuhealthanywhere.org.

We treat a variety of symptoms and conditions using telehealth, including mild to

moderate symptoms of COVID-19. Additional symptoms and conditions include:

Allergies

Asthma 

Colds and Flu

Diarrhea

Infections

Insect Bites

Conjunctivitis (i.e. Pink Eye)

Rashes

Respiratory Infections

Skin Inflammations

Sore Throats

Sprains and Strains

Bladder Infections

UTIs

Vomiting

Virtual visits do not cost more than an in-person appointment visits. Depending on

the health insurance coverage plan, a patient’s copay for in-person and virtual

visits may be the same. We are committed to providing our patients access to

affordable health care. Patients with more questions can visit our financial

assistance page or call our Financial Counseling Call Center at (804) 828-0966.

Current employees of VCU Health should call Employee Health or Infection

Prevention if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

How to Have a Successful Virtual Visit

You'll need a strong internet connection (or Wi-Fi) and a noise-free environment.

Devices must have a working camera, speakers and a microphone. To optimize your

virtual visit experience, please use one of the following browsers: Google Chrome,

Firefox, Safari or Microsoft Edge.

Scheduled Virtual Visits

Appointments are required to speak with a VCU Health CMH specialist. To schedule a

virtual visit, make an appointment by calling (434) 584-2273.

Please do not use the virtual urgent clinic to ask about COVID-19 vaccine booster

appointments. View frequently asked questions regarding COVID-19.

If you are having a medical emergency, please call 911.