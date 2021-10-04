Non-emergency care without an appointment

We offer on-demand virtual urgent clinic visits to adults in Virginia from 8 a.m. to
11 p.m., daily. No appointment is required. All virtual visits with VCU Health
System providers are conducted online from the comfort of your home using a
smartphone, tablet or computer. To download our app and get started, visit
We treat a variety of symptoms and conditions using telehealth, including mild to
moderate symptoms of COVID-19. Additional symptoms and conditions include:
Allergies
Asthma
Colds and Flu
Diarrhea
Infections
Insect Bites
Conjunctivitis (i.e. Pink Eye)
Rashes
Respiratory Infections
Skin Inflammations
Sore Throats
Sprains and Strains
Bladder Infections
UTIs
Vomiting
Virtual visits do not cost more than an in-person appointment visits. Depending on
the health insurance coverage plan, a patient’s copay for in-person and virtual
visits may be the same. We are committed to providing our patients access to
affordable health care. Patients with more questions can visit our financial
assistance page or call our Financial Counseling Call Center at (804) 828-0966.
Current employees of VCU Health should call Employee Health or Infection
Prevention if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
How to Have a Successful Virtual Visit
You'll need a strong internet connection (or Wi-Fi) and a noise-free environment.
Devices must have a working camera, speakers and a microphone. To optimize your
virtual visit experience, please use one of the following browsers: Google Chrome,
Firefox, Safari or Microsoft Edge.
Scheduled Virtual Visits
Appointments are required to speak with a VCU Health CMH specialist. To schedule a
virtual visit, make an appointment by calling (434) 584-2273.
Please do not use the virtual urgent clinic to ask about COVID-19 vaccine booster
appointments. View frequently asked questions regarding COVID-19.
If you are having a medical emergency, please call 911.
