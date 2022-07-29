Grand Jury hands down indictments

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury has indicted twelve individuals in July. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case.
Skylar Seward of Boydton is charged with felony assault and battery on a family having been previously convicted more than twice.
Xavier Tucker of Chase City is charged with two counts of malicious wounding, two counts of malicious wounding by a MOB, two counts of firearm use, gang participation in a criminal act, violent possession of a weapon, and shooting/stabbing in commission of a felony.
Ibn Hankerson of South Hill is charged with first-degree murder, five counts of use of a firearm in a felony, assault ending in victim injury, shooting at an occupied vehicle resulting in death, abduction by force, murder in a non capital felony, malicious wounding by a mob, malicious shooting through a car, and shooting in a public place resulting in injury.
Willie Shelton, Sr. of Ringgold, VA is charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Steve Upton, Jr. of Boydton is charged with sexual penetration with an object by force, indecent act with a child by a parent or guardian, and abduction with the intent to defile.
William Harris of Germantown, MD is charged with felony distribution of marijuana and eluding/disregarding police signal to stop.
Ahmed Alraohani of Baltimore, MD is charged with felony possession with intent to sell/ manufacture a Schedule I or II drug.
Jasmir Logan of LaCrosse is charged with nonviolent possession of a firearm having been previously convicted.
Shelby Gehl of Fort Myers, FL is charged with four counts of forgery, four counts of forgery/ employ as true, three counts of obtaining money under false pretenses, identity theft resulting in a financial loss of less than $1000, and identity theft through obtaining an I.D.
Shannon Newcomb of Chase City is charged with eluding/disregarding police signal to stop.
David Roberts of Brodnax is charged with felony shooting through an occupied building and violent felony possession of a weapon.
Robert Sullivan of Raleigh, NC is charged with three counts of grand larceny.
