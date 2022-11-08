Local woman makes business dreams come true

Jessica Conner has been working on building her design business for the past eight months and in October, Homestead Designs, name after her home Homestead Farms, started taking clients and booking jobs. Since then it has taken off with customers already being booked through Spring of 2023.
Homestead Designs offers interior design, professional organizing, and decorating services to its clients. They do everything from designing the perfect area, decorating, even for the holidays, and organizing. Professional organizing consists of decluttering a space and putting an effective, yet functional system into place.
“Designing has always been a passion of mine. I went to William Peace University, where I graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology. I knew I wanted to help people in any way possible while utilizing my skills. I started designing and remodeling my own home in 2020 and that is when I knew this is what I wanted to do. We spend so much time in our house and stress increases when it is cluttered, unorganized, or we are unsatisfied with the design. Knowing I can give someone their perfect home and help them be happier makes it so rewarding,” said Jessica.
Conner was born and raised in Mecklenburg County and is a graduate of Park View High School. She was married to her husband, Dell in 2021 and the two worked on renovating a 1903 farmhouse in Ebony. Jessica has a beautiful 7-month-old daughter and enjoys reading, traveling, and spending time outdoors when she is not working.
In the future she hopes to continue growing and expanding her business to surrounding communities. “I want to continue making my clients dreams for their space a reality.”
“My business is my passion and it is so much more than just designing a space. We spend so much time in our homes so I want to give as many people as I can their perfect home and space they can enjoy. Life is already stressful enough so I want to help make it a bit better!”
You can learn more about Homestead Designs by visiting homesteaddesigning.wixsite.com/homesteaddesigns, liking their Facebook or Instagram page, Homestead Designs, or email Jessica at homesteaddesigning@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.