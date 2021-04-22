Vibrant Church continues with Farmers to Families Program

The USDA Farmers to Families Program continues to provide food boxes to those in need. Vibrant Church in LaCrosse hands out food at the former South Hill Tire on East Atlantic Street on Tuesdays beginning at 11 a.m. and on Saturdays in the Virginia Quilting parking lot in Lacrosse. Vibrant Church gives away 70,000 lbs of food each month through the program. (Jami Snead photo)