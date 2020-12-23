As educators, Suzanna LoMagno-Harris and Christine R. Pennington, are well aware of the challenges, worries, and fears children face during the Covid-19 pandemic. Together they penned a story of hope and reassurance while showing how people of different backgrounds can come together and unite!
Local teachers write book to help students deal with COVID-19
In the midst of the unknown, they chose to show the beauty of friendship and give children coping strategies to be resilient.
PURCHASE YOUR COPY OF THE SUZI & LULU SAFE TRAVELS KIT HERE: https://www.paypal.com/instantcommerce/checkout/XZKELB3UQ2ZRU
