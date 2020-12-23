South Hill, VA (23970)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High near 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 29F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.