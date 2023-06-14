VSP investigating two crashes on I-85

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Mecklenburg County. The crash occurred at 3 a.m. on June 11, 2023, on Interstate 85 at the 1 mile marker.
A Virginia State Police 2019 Ford Taurus patrol vehicle was traveling north on I-85 when it was rear-ended by a 2019 Chevrolet Colorado. The impact of the crash caused the Chevrolet ran off the right side of the highway, struck the guardrail and came to rest in the northbound travel lane.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Manuel D.J. Martinez, 20, of North Chesterfield, Va., was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the Ford, Trooper R.C. Duffer, was transported to VCU Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries sustained in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.
Martinez was charged with reckless driving for failing to maintain control of his vehicle.
==============================================
At 3:19 a.m., a 2020 Ford Transit van traveling north on I-85 collided with the previously crashed 2019 Chevrolet Colorado that was disabled in the travel lane.
The driver of the Ford, Belinda D. Easter, 71, of Warfield, Va., was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.
Eight passengers on the bus were all transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The passengers ranged in age from 12 to 87 years of age. All of the passengers were wearing seat belts.
The driver of the Chevrolet, Martinez, had exited the vehicle prior to it being struck by the Ford Transit van. He was not injured as a result of this crash.
No charges were placed.
