Brunswick Supervisors recognize Clary and “Angus”

National Championship will air on ABC on Jan. 17, 2021 at 2 p.m.
LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Board of Supervisors recently presented Bridgette Clary from Brodnax, Virginia with a certificate in recognition of her award winning dog, Angus. He won Best of Breed at the 2020 National Dog Show held in Oaks, Penn. hosted by The Kennel Club of Philadelphia on November 15, 2020. The presentation to Bridgette was made at the December meeting.
Bridgette provided more information about the memorable day and about Angus.
“The show aired on TV Thanksgiving Day after the Macy’s Day Parade and Angus got a lot of TV coverage in The Hound Group! It was amazing to sit and watch yourself, and your dog on national television! He also won Best of Breed at the 2020 National Championship held in Orlando, Fla. on December 12, 2020. The National Championship will air on ABC on January 17, 2021 at 2 p.m. EST. Make sure to keep an eye out for Angus in The Hound Group!”
Bridgette said his full registered name is:
GCHB CGCH Stackem Up The Business Breed
His titles mean the following:
GCHB - Grand Champion Bronze
CGCH - Coonhound Grand Bench Champion
Congratulations Bridgette and best of luck in the next competition and beyond!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.