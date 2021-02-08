VCU Health CMH Emergency Room Update

South Hill, VA (2/5/21) – Winter months are typically very busy for hospitals due to flu and other medical emergencies. While this winter is much different due to the pandemic, VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital is still seeing record numbers of cases in the ER, just like other hospitals in the commonwealth. Despite the thankful overall decrease in COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County recently, CMH is still getting COVID-positive patients presenting to its Emergency Department in addition to the normal heart attack, stroke and other serious acute illnesses.
The Emergency Department triages patients according to severity of illness, so patients may not be seen in the order in which they arrive. “The Emergency Department team is working diligently on getting everyone in to see a provider for treatment as soon as possible. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we are seeing a high volume of patients recently. Meeting the needs of the community is our priority and we are honored to serve you,” said Emergency Department Director Janet Kaiser, DNP, MSN, RN, CEN, NE-BC.
Please do not delay medical care during COVID-19. Call 911 if you experience an emergency.
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (VCU Health CMH) is a nonprofit hospital that is dedicated to being the leader in health services for the south-central region of Virginia and portions of northern North Carolina. Since 1954, the hospital’s employees, physicians, volunteers and board of directors have worked to fulfill their mission of providing excellence in the delivery of health care. Today, VCU Health CMH has a new hospital with 70 private patient rooms and a long term care facility with an additional 140 beds. VCU Health CMH provides a wide array of in-patient services, including acute care and long-term care along with many outpatient programs such as home health, hospice and many others. Since inception, they have grown to be one of the area’s largest employers with more than 800 employees, 160+ volunteers and 177 providers, representing 26 medical specialties, on staff. Visit VCU-CMH.org for more information.
