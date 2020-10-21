Local dance studio set to host two fundraisers

Dance It Out will host a Haunted Maze to benefit H.A.L.O. on October 30, October 31, and November 1 from 4:00-8:00 pm.
H.A.L.O. is a non-profit, volunteer group, who seeks to provide Christmas for unprivileged and needy children. The profiles of the children are received from social services in Brunswick, Lunenburg, and Mecklenburg Counties and all families have been screened to determine qualifications for the program. Last year CMH adopted 160 children. This program started with CMH employees and has spread to include other members in the community. Because of the amazing generosity by our community & local businesses, H.A.L.O has grown by leaps and bounds, but so have the number of families and children in need this year. This is such a humbling experience and the families are forever grateful!
Come by Dance It Out in La Crosse for a spooky evening of fun and games to help support local families in need. $5 per person for maze. Food & game tickets are 2 for $1.
Dance It Out will also host a Benefit Gala and Live Auction on Saturday, November 14th to support studio member, Carmela Clary who was recently in a severe and traumatic accident.
The event will be held at the Dogwood in South Hill at 7:00 pm and spotlight local dancers performing their own choreography. Also enjoy a live auction featuring items and services from local businesses. Proceeds from the event will benefit Carmela Clary and family as her recovery will be extensive. Let’s come together and support this local family.
Tickets will go on sale November 1st at 12:00 pm. Cost is $25 per ticket. Cash bar and hors d'oeuvres. Family and friends will be grouped together if possible or there is an option to purchase a full table.
Purchase tickets at www.tututix.com starting November 1st. For more information visit www.danceitoutstudios.com and follow Dance It Out on Facebook.
