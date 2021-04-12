Rotary provides baby items for Selah Center

Ruth McDonald, Exec. Director of the Selah Center was the speaker at the April 8th Rotary meeting. The Selah Center’s purpose is “Helping Pregnant Women Make Choices That Will Save Lifetimes” for both the child and the parent(s). Through their Earn While You Learn curriculum, they offer both hope and help to those who need it most. It has led to many lives being saved and for those who chose life for their babies to learn, grow, and understand how to be good mothers to their children. By attending incentive classes they earn Boutique Bucks that may be redeemed at their boutique for diapers, wipes, children’s clothing, and other essential items for life with little ones. They are also planning to expand into South Hill at some time in the future. The club will be collecting items for the center and you may drop off items off with Charles Wright at State Farm Ins., 112 S. Mecklenburg Ave in South Hill until April 30, 2021. For more information contact 434-362-2207. Pictured: President /Elect Lynn Ellis, McDonald and Club President Keith Ellis.
Items include: Toiletries/ new and unopened.
Baby Wash
No Tears Baby Shampoo
Baby lotion
Baby Wipes
Baby Brush and Comb
Cotton Swabs
Disposable diapers size newborn to 4
New or gently used without stains or tears baby items size preemie to 21
Fashionable maternity clothing
New and unopened baby spoons, bottles, 4 oz and 8 oz only
Pacifiers
First aid kit
Nasal aspirator, rectal thermometer,
Baby Blankets
Baby towels and wash cloths
Crib Sheets
Receiving blankets
Furnishings/Equipment that is new or gently used and up to current safety standards
Activity Sets/new only
Non Skid baby tubs
Bassinets
Boppy
Baby Monitors
Swings
Outlet covers
Pack and play / new only
They do not accept cribs, baby formula, baby powder, Bumbo baby seats,
Crib bumper pads, sleep positioners, used breast pumps, car seats, used toys stuffed animals, walkers
