Rotary provides baby items for Selah Center

Ruth McDonald, Exec. Director of the Selah Center was the speaker at the April 8th Rotary meeting. The Selah Center’s purpose is “Helping Pregnant Women Make Choices That Will Save Lifetimes” for both the child and the parent(s). Through their Earn While You Learn curriculum, they offer both hope and help to those who need it most. It has led to many lives being saved and for those who chose life for their babies to learn, grow, and understand how to be good mothers to their children. By attending incentive classes they earn Boutique Bucks that may be redeemed at their boutique for diapers, wipes, children’s clothing, and other essential items for life with little ones.  They are also planning to expand into South Hill at some time in the future.  The club will be collecting items for the center and you may drop off items off with Charles Wright at State Farm Ins., 112 S. Mecklenburg Ave in South Hill until April 30, 2021.  For more information contact 434-362-2207. Pictured: President /Elect Lynn Ellis, McDonald and Club President Keith Ellis.

Items include: Toiletries/ new and unopened.

Baby Wash

No Tears Baby Shampoo

Baby lotion

Baby Wipes

Baby Brush and Comb

Cotton Swabs

Disposable diapers size newborn to 4

New or gently used without stains or tears baby items size preemie to 21

Fashionable maternity clothing

New and unopened baby spoons, bottles, 4 oz and 8 oz only

Pacifiers

First aid kit

Nasal aspirator, rectal thermometer,

Baby Blankets

Baby towels and wash cloths

Crib Sheets

Receiving blankets

Furnishings/Equipment that is new or gently used and up to current safety standards

Activity Sets/new only

Non Skid baby tubs

Bassinets

Boppy

Baby Monitors

Swings

Outlet covers

Pack and play / new only 

They do not accept cribs, baby formula, baby powder, Bumbo baby seats,

Crib bumper pads, sleep positioners, used breast pumps, car seats, used toys stuffed animals, walkers