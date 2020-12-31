On January 23rd, the Southside Online Naturalist group (SONG) is hosting a guided hike and introduction to birding with Paul Glass at the Dick Cross Wildlife Management Area. Paul is an expert birder and our regional reviewer for eBird, one of the world’s largest biodiversity-related science projects, with more than 100 million bird sightings contributed annually by birders around the world. Paul will discuss the basics of birding and bird identification and answer questions about birding in Southside, Virginia. Space is limited; sign-up is required! For more details and to sign up, please call Terri at (703) 942-6321, OR email southside.naturalists@gmail.com, OR RSVP on our Facebook group page (Southside Online Naturalist Group (SONG)).
SONG is pursuing a new chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalist program in Southside. We are working on additional programs in 2021, such as a ranger-led talk/hike on Virginia forestry, an introduction to nature journaling, a talk on medicinal plants, and an introduction to Virginia snakes.
