South Hill, VA (23970)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 42F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.