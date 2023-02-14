Bikers on the Move for Jesus are sponsoring a Black History Service Honoring three African American Female Funeral Directors on Saturday, February 18 at 2 p.m. at Meherrin Baptist Church. The three honorees are Lillie Feggins-Boone of Feggins Funeral Home, Mary Johnson Fields of Oris P. Jones Funeral Establishment, and Caren Brown of Brown Funeral Service. The theme is giving honor where honor is due. The guest preacher will be Reverend Dr. Dowdy, Pastor of Greater Hayes Grove Baptist Church.
Lillie Anne Feggins was born in 1953 to the late George Washington Feggins and the late Jennie Baskerville Feggins in South Hill. She is a 1972 graduate of the former Park View Senior High School; after which she attended Shaw University where she was a member of the gospel choir. She became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. in April of 1974. She earned her degree in 1975 graduating with the status of Cum Laude.
After graduating, Feggins-Boone attended the University of the District of Columbia to earn her Master’s Degree in psychology. During her second year, her father injured his back leading Feggins-Boone to change her major to Funeral Services. She finished in 1982 at the top of her class.
As a present to her father on his birthday, in July of 1982 she decided to move back home to work at the family funeral business. From September 1982 to September 1984, she worked on her apprenticeship under her father. She received her Funeral Service License and became a partner at Feggins Funeral Home.
In 1988 she married Robert Lee Boone of Freeman. She is a member of Free Union Church in Bracey where she serves as a Trustee and President of the Free Union Chancle Choir.
She is a past President and member of the Southside Funeral Directors Association, past President and member of Virginia’s Mortician’s Association, Inc., Chairman of the Bulletin and Publicity Committee of VMA, a member of the National Funeral Directors and Morticians Association Inc., a member of the National Funeral Directors and Morticians Choir, a member of the Carnation Chapter #171 O.E.S. PHA in South Hill, and past worthy Matron. She was selected in August of 2015 by NFDMA as District Governor II, serving Virginia, Maryland, Deleware, and Washington D.C. She also served as Chairman of the Rules and Credentials Committee for NFDMA.
She has served a member of the South Hill Town Council since 2007; where she served as Chairperson of the Personnel Committee and Cemetery Committee, and member of the Streets Committee. She is also a member of the Southside Planning Commission.
In 2015, Feggins-Boone was selected to be the Grand Marshal for the South Hill Christmas Parade; the first African American person to be chosen for the honor.
Feggins-Boone is presently the President and Owner of Feggins Funeral Home Inc. in South Hill.
Mary E. Johnson Fields is a lifelong native of Dinwiddie County. She is the youngest daughter of Shirley Powell Johnson and the late Joseph McKinley Johnson, Sr. Named after her father’s only sister, Fields knew from the start that she had a special anointing and there was a plan and purpose for her life.
Mary joined Big Bethel Baptist Church in McKenney at the age of six and sang with the Youth Gospel Singers, was an usher and participated in Sunday school and Vacation Bible School among other programs and activities. She attended the public schools of Dinwiddie County and graduated Salutatorian of the Class of 1987. She received the Benjamin Banneker Scholarship to continue her education at the University of Maryland-College Park where she graduated with honors, obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management with a concentration in Marketing on Memorial Day of 1991.
Fields joined the family business in after the passing of her father in May of 1992. She worked alongside her brother overseeing daily operations within the business until 1995 when she enrolled into the Mortuary Science program at John Tyler Community College. A year later she graduated with an Associates Degree in Funeral Service in May 1996 earning the status of Summa Cum Laude and a perfect 4.0 GPA score. By March of 1997, Mary became a licensed Funeral Service Director in Virginia.
That same year the business expanded to South Hill with Mary as the Manager of the newly established Oris P. Jones Funeral Establishment serving Mecklenburg, Brunswick, and Lunenburg counties, as well as parts of North Carolina.
Mary is a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church in Dinwiddie serving as a Trustee and Co-Chair of the Covenant Keepers Marriage Ministry. She is the past President of the Southside Funeral Directors Association and currently serves as secretary. She has been the General Secretary and Convention Planner of the Virginia Morticians’ Association, Inc. for the past 25 years. She also represents the Association as a Board member and Committee Chair of the National Funeral Directors and Morticians Association, Inc. She is also a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Mary is married to Glenn Fields. The two share four children, Muryenn, Ky’eisha, Quentin, and D’Mario. Mary strives for excellence in all that she does.
Caren A. Brown is the owner of Brown’s Funeral Service. She is the daughter of the late Daniel R. Brown and Vivian S. Brown. Her family has owned the business since 1947 when Daniel Webster Brown envisioned opening a business in Lawrenceville that would be of service to the town and surrounding areas. After serving for many years under the name of DW Brown and Son Funeral Home, Daniel R. Brown (Dan), became a licensed Funeral Director and changed the name to what it is today.
The business continued to grow after the deaths of Dan, Vivian, and Henry “Bud” Russell under the leadership of Caren.
She is a 1979 graduate of Brunswick Senior High School, a 1983 graduate of Hampton Institute with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management, and a graduate of John Tyler Community College focusing on Funeral Service. In Caren became a licensed Funeral Director and embalmer in November of 1985 and has successfully practiced for over 38 years.
She is a member of the Independent Funeral Directors, as well as the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Lawrenceville Economic Development Authority, and St. Paul’s AME Church. She was recognized by the Omega Psi Psi Fraternity as Woman of the year in 2021, presented the Service Award by We are the World in December 2022, and was recognized by Mount Zion AME Zion Church in February 2020 for being a prosperous African American business owner.
She is the mother of one son, Daniel Wilkins and at the age of 62, continues to strive to be all the best she can be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.