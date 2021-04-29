34 indicted by Mecklenburg Grand Jury

A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury has indicted 34 individuals in April. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case.
Eric Smith of Chase City is charged with malicious wounding and wounding through strangulation.
William Turner of Brodnax is charged with Assault and Battery of a family member having been previously convicted more than three times.
Mallory Sturdivant of South Hill is charged with shoplifting having been previously convicted more than three times.
Keyonta Pridgen of LaCrosse is charged with eluding police while operating a vehicle.
Gerard Allen of South Boston is charged with shoplifting more than $1000 worth of merchandise having been previously convicted more than three times, and felony possession of a Scheduled I or II drug.
Jaden Bagley of South Hill is charged with malicious wounding and two counts of maliciously shooting at a vehicle.
Derrick House, Jr. of South Hill is charged with felony use of a firearm in commission of malicious wounding and attempting to shoot, stab, cut, or wound with intent to disable or wound.
Amelia Gilliard of Summerville, SC is charged with felony Grand Theft Auto.
Lamech Chavis of South Hill is charged with eluding police while operating a vehicle.
Xavier Tisdale of Keysville, Raekwon McFail of Chase City, Alexis McFail of Chase City, Noah Forbes of Chase City, and Mikayla Boyd of Scottsburg are charged with feloniously participating as a member of a mob that did maliciously wound an individual.
Keeshaun Terry of Buffalo Junction is charged with felony possession of a Scheduled I or II drug and violently possessing/ transporting a weapon.
Jackie Nyquist of Kenbridge is charged with breaking and entering an occupied dwelling to commit a misdemeanor.
Thomas Lloyd of Kenbridge is charged with breaking and entering an occupied dwelling to commit a misdemeanor.
Seqouiya Winters of Kenbridge is charged with two counts of breaking and entering an occupied dwelling to commit a misdemeanor.
Georgianna Winters of Kenbridge is charged with two counts of breaking and entering an occupied dwelling to commit a misdemeanor.
Donte Gayle of Clinton, MD is charged with eluding police while operating a vehicle.
Jeffrey King of Kenbridge is charged with altering a substance with the intent to kill or injure.
Chad Cramer of Kenbridge is charged with grand larceny.
Ture Lawrence of Greensboro, NC is charged with eluding police and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute.
Shermain Reid of Durham, NC is charged with eluding police while operating a vehicle.
Andre Bates of Blackstone is charged with breaking and entering an occupied dwelling to commit a misdemeanor.
Ramir Skipwith of Victoria is charged with malicious wounding.
Richard Newton of Chase City is charged with felony possession of a Scheduled I or II drug.
Tom Hicks of Alberta is charged with feloniously operating a vehicle after being declared a habitual offender.
Tyo Godette of Boydton is charged with felony perjury.
Michael Timmons of Staunton is charged with grand larceny, breaking and entering, and falsely identifying himself to a law enforcement officer.
Jessika Vick of Bracey is charged with two counts of obtaining money under false pretenses.
Sarah Knighten of Brodnax is charged with two counts of obtaining money under false pretenses.
Ladamien Dickens of Jackson, NC is charged with not returning property after coming into possession as a bailee of any animal, aircraft, vehicle, boat, or vessel.
Ryan West of Henderson, NC is charged with obtaining money under false pretenses, forging coin and bank notes, and forging a bank note.
