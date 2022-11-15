Newcomers Ashley Hardee and Michael Smith finished top three in the race for the open Ward II seats on the South Hill Town Council. Hardee placed second in the race with 337 votes with Smith just one vote behind at 336.
Longtime Council member and current Vice Mayor Mike Moody lead the polls in Ward II with 338 votes holding on to his seat and will serve through another term.
Alex Graham was in a very close fourth place with 333 and Jackie Hinman had 210 votes.
Lillie Feggins-Boone held on to her seat in Ward I with 226 votes against write in candidate Wade Crowder.
In Boydton, Council Member Bill Thompson and newcomer Christopher Starke ran for the mayoral seat vacated by longtime mayor Johnny Kirkland. Results show that Starke beat out Thompson by 8 votes, 79-73. Ron Worley, William Coleman, and Paul “Ray” Cherry will have another term on the town’s council. Current numbers show Worley received 119, Coleman 127, and Cherry 117.
Chase City’s Mayor Alden Fahringer has run for re-election unopposed and will serve a second term. Three seats are available on the Chase City Town Council. Incumbents James Bohannon and Brenda Hatcher ran against LaTrisha McCargo, who ran for School Board in 2020, and first-time candidate Rex Bruce. The top three candidates were Brenda Hatcher, who finished with 327 votes, McCargo had 324, and Bohannon had 288.
Clarksville Vice Mayor Bruce Woerner ran unopposed for the seat left vacant by longtime Mayor Kevin Allgood. Danny Pittard and Chris Clarke have run unopposed for re-election, alongside newcomer Rick Buchanan for the three available seats. Robert Dennis, who was appointed to fill Mike Sizemore’s council seat in 2021, runs unopposed in Clarksville’s special election.
In LaCrosse, Jeffrey D. Edmonds, G. Bryant Thomas, and Joseph E. Curtis run for re-election to the town’s council unopposed and will serve their second terms beginning the first of the year.
Matthew Dunn will hold on to his seat on the School Board representing District 6. Dunn beat out opponent Joshua Spence 242 to 189. Dunn currently holds the seat after Rob Campbell resigned earlier this year.
