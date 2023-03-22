Local barista draws attention with drink creation

Quawntina Greene of South Hill joined the Starbucks team as a Barista when they opened in August of last year. During her first month with the company, she began attempting to create her own signature drink by playing around with different flavor combinations until she came up with the perfect drink.
“I started making it for my coworkers and they loved it. I posted it on social media several times but recently one of my coworkers suggested we post it on the Starbucks board. When we did I snapped a picture of it and it went all over the world. I’ve had people from California, Texas, Philadelphia, New Jersey, Delaware, Ohio, Alabama, North Carolina, Maryland, and of course Virginia. I’ve been tagged over 100 times by people getting the “Quawntina Drink”.
Customers have come from all over to try Quawntina’s creation but nothing compares to the attention she has gotten from local supporters.
“I’ve had people take pictures with me and be so excited to meet me. Teachers have asked my children if I was their mom and tell them that they love the drink. People come to get it everyday and some even come more than once a day.”
The next time you are in the area, stop by and be sure to ask for the “Quawntina Drink”.
