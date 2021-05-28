The Pool will open Saturday May 29th 2021. It will be open from 11:00am-6:00pm. Members will sign in at the office and enter the pool from the double doors there. You will exit the pool from the gate at the rear of the parking lot.
Day Passes for the pool are $6 per person. Guests must be accompanied by Members. You can purchase a pool punch card that gets you 7 visits for $36
Water Aerobics will begin Monday May 31st 2021. There will be a 9:00am session and a 10:00am session.
The Golf Course will be closed Tuesday June 1st for Greens Aerification. We will also be aerifying fairways and tees on Wed June 2nd, but the course will not be closed for that. However, we do want everyone to be aware of what is going on.
There will be a golf committee meeting Tuesday June 1st at 5:30pm at the community center.
