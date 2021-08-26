Reese named Gold Level Agent

South Hill, VA ‐ Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance has named Bryant Reese, LUTCF a Gold Agent during its annual sales conference held virtually this year due to Virginia’s social distancing restrictions.
Bryant Reese has been recognized as a Virginia Farm Bureau 2021 Gold Agent. In his 31st year
with Virginia Farm Bureau, Bryant was recognized by his peers for outstanding sales and
service to his members. “Bryant excels at ensuring his members in Mecklenburg/Brunswick
Branch understand and have the insurance coverage they need. We are fortunate to have
Bryant representing Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance and congratulate him on this
achievement,” says Ray Leonard, VP of Sales.
PHOTO ATTACHED
About Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance: Founded in 1950, Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance is
committed to meeting the insurance needs of the people, families, farms and small
businesses of Virginia. When Virginian’s choose Farm Bureau Insurance for their auto, home,
health and life insurance they become a member of Virginia Farm Bureau – an organization
comprised of over 127,000 households throughout the Commonwealth whose vision is to
create an environment where agriculture can prosper and improve the lives of all Virginians.
For more information visit vafb.com.
