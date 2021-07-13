SHVFD hosts fundraiser for Pegram Family

Jackson is the 18-month-old son of Lee Pegram, a Town of South Hill Employee. He was diagnosed with Stage 3 Wilms Tumor Cancer on the kidneys. He has had surgery, completed radiation and is currently going through chemotherapy. All proceeds from the store will be donated to the Pegram family to help with medical expenses for Jackson.
This online store is open for a limited amount of time. All orders will be processed once the store closes. The deadline for orders is August 1st at 11:59 p.m. Orders can be picked up at the station the week of August 23 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Orders that are being shipped will be shipped this week as well. All sales are final. Shop southhillfire.com to donate.
