SOUTH HILL— A commercial fire took place on Tuesday afternoon at Brown’s Towing on West Main Street. Upon arrival, Chief Michael Vaughn reported smoke showing from all four sides of the building. No injuries were reported and all occupants were safe and accounted for. SHVFD was assisted by the LaCrosse Volunteer Fire Department.
Brown's Towing catches fire Tuesday afternoon; none injured
